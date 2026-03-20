Dallas Holds a Special Place in the Heart of Boxer Roy Jones Jr

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. has forged a meaningful bond with Dallas through his community commitments and ongoing professional involvement in the city, not merely as a temporary stop but as a deliberate choice of residence and investment. In early 2026 he opened RJJ Boxing & Fitness, a professional‑grade boxing and wellness facility in Dallas designed to serve both elite athletes and local youth, offering holistic body assessments alongside traditional boxing training to promote long‑term health—reflecting Jones’s emphasis on athlete wellbeing rather than just competitive sport.

At the grand opening, he stated that his goal goes beyond business, aiming to provide young people with a positive outlet and alternative to violence, signifying a community‑focused vision that resonates with residents. Jones’s connection to the city is further illustrated through local collaborations, such as involvement with the Dallas Police Athletic League (PAL) to provide coaching and fitness resources to students at his boxing center, indicating ongoing engagement with Dallas youth programs. His presence also draws respect from fellow boxing figures; when Errol Spence Jr. visited the RJJ facility, he highlighted the gym’s comprehensive amenities and how Jones’s legacy influences the city’s sports culture. Moreover, spontaneous moments like stepping into the ring with local media during visits underscore how actively Jones interacts with the Dallas community and its boxing scene, not just as a celebrity but as a hands‑on mentor and fixture in the local sports landscape.