Join Us At The Buzz Back To School Winter Edition This Saturday In Fort Worth!

Buzz Back To School Winter Edition

Join us this Saturday at the Buzz Back To School Winter Edition with Councilwoman Kelly Allen Gray. The event will be held at the Hillside Community Center 1201 Maddox in Fort Worth. There will be free school supplies, free haircut vouchers, health screening, free winter wear provided and more! This event is from 11am-1pm and its first come first serve so get there early!!

