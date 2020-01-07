CLOSE
MetroPlex Monday: The Female Voice Behind “Pop That ” (Parental Advisory)

Every Monday of 2020, you can keep your eye on the current week’s MetroPlex Monsta. For Example Kbreezy (@KBreezy_TheGreat) is the creator of the internet dance wave craze “Pop That”.From Megan Thee Stallion learning it in late 2019, to all sport locker rooms turning up to KBreezy’s audio vibes. Monday January 6 Kbreezy celebrates her day of birth from the top of the countries playlist. Press play to catch a one on one session with female voice behind it all.

