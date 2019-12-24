CLOSE
DaBaby Calls Out Charlotte Police After Allegedly Unlawful Arrest After His Show

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

Source: Radio One Digital / @Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

DaBaby has had one rather eventual birthday week. First, there was the alleged nude leak (and subsequent denial by him and the revelation of who it actually was). Then, he gave away 200 gifts to kids in Charlotte to help give them a happy Christmas. But last night, the “Bop” rapper was arrested for what cops call a charge of marijuana possession but he contends was unlawful.

Speaking with reporters after he was released, DaBaby accused the department of targeting him in the incident despite not doing anything that would have set off an alarm to officers.

“Every time. There’s nobody when I pull up in the parking lot, the second I get out the car, 15 cops come around,” he told NBC Charlotte about the arrest. Reps from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department claim that DaBaby was detained and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and that he resisted arrest.

“Dirty ass police department try to take me to jail every time I got a show in the city,” DaBaby said in an IG Story update. He shared footage of police officers shining lights in his vehicle and pointed out the general shadiness of their body language when they were called out on camera.

