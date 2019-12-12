CLOSE
Something In The Water Lineup Announced For 2020

SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 3

Source: Brian Ach / Getty

The Something in the Water Music Festival dropped its 2020 lineup today (Dec. 12). The star-studded roster does not disappoint and includes acts like Asap Rocky, Chance The Rapper, Clipse, H.E.R., Jaden Smith, Mahalia, Migos, Major Lazer, Post Malone, Trey Songz, Usher and more!

The festival, the brainchild of Pharrell Williams, returns to Virginia Beach, Virginia, from April 20-26.

According to WTKR, the initial announcement was made at High Schools in Virginia Beach, including Williams’ alma mater, Princess Anne High School.

Passes go on-sale Saturday, December 14 at noon.

Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter

Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter

Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter

Something In The Water Lineup Announced For 2020  was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

