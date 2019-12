Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Yup the rumors are rolling around and rounding out. Omarion has the last laugh after Lil Fizz has been sweet treatin’ with his Ex. Karma or 4 million dollars could change one’s mood. Mean while the show must go on.

Pskillz (@Pskillzflo)