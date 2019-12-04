CLOSE
Kevin Garnett Reveals Why Kyrie Irving Didn’t Have What It Takes To Make It In Boston

Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers

Source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty

Remember that time when Kyrie Irving said that he saw himself staying with the Boston Celtics for the long haul, but took his talents to the Brooklyn Nets less than a year later?

Well, it turns out Boston legend Kevin Garnett–whose Big 3 won a ring in 2008– has some choice words for Irving decided to move on from Massachusetts and it’s got a lot to do with Boston’s known reputation for being tough as hell on its teams.

In a recent interview with The Daily News, Garnett revealed that he wasn’t surprised that Irving left… at all.

“Boston’s a tough town, dawg. You have to have some major cojones to be there. You got to want that. The people want it for you. That’s why Paul (Pierce) is perfect for it. Paul wants the shot every time. Like, ‘You’re 0-for-14.’ And he’s like, ‘I know, but they WANT it.’”

While that statement may be surprising coming from former NBA tough guy, the fact that he didn’t sh*t on the New York Knicks as most pundits do, is. He went on to say that Irving’s $144 million contract was better suited for the team that plays just a borough away.  That same advice goes for Kevin Durant, too.

“If they did the Nets, I thought they should have done the Knicks, if I’m being honest,” he added. “I’m not a Knick fan by far. But if they come to the city and dominate, man. The first superstar to hit New York and be vibing is going to be bigger than life. Remember I said that. Any piece of hope in this city is going to skyrocket. People are waiting.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Garnett talks about Carmelo Anthony not having a real-time around him and the perceived reality that Boston’s a racist city. You can read it here.

Kevin Garnett Reveals Why Kyrie Irving Didn’t Have What It Takes To Make It In Boston  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

