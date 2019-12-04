CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

End Of An Era: Willie Nelson Says He’s Quit Smoking

Due to breathing issues, Willie says he's done smoking

CMA Awards 2019 Show

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

It’s indeed the end of an era for one of music’s most notorious smokers. No, we’re not talking Snoop Dogg but we are talking one of the few people Snoop says has smoked him out: Willie Nelson!

According to KSAT, the 86-year-old Nelson says he doesn’t smoke anymore and admits that smoking has taken a toll on his health. No, this isn’t April Fools, it’s real!

“I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful,” Nelson said. “I started smoking cedar bark, went from that to cigarettes to whatever. And that almost killed me.”

Nelson, a country music icon who has his own line of marijuana products has sung the virtues of marijuana for decades, recently had to cancel shows due to breathing issues. He’s since resumed the Willie Nelson & Friends tour and even made an appearance at the Country Music Awards last month. To him, singing on stage for an hour is the best exercise for his lungs and that being on a tour bus is home for him.

RELATED: Country Singer Willie Nelson Smokes Out Before Appearance On Larry King

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Keeps A “Professional Blunt Roller” On His Payroll

End Of An Era: Willie Nelson Says He’s Quit Smoking  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
End Of An Era: Willie Nelson Says He’s…
 5 hours ago
12.04.19
Of Course Michelle Obama Is One Of PEOPLE…
 7 hours ago
12.04.19
Slay! Supa Cent Brings In $1.3 million In…
 1 day ago
12.04.19
Aaliyah’s Music Is Finally Coming To Streaming Services…
 1 day ago
12.03.19
Judge Grants John Singleton’s Daughter A Monthly Allowance
 1 day ago
12.03.19
Dwyane Wade Has A Word For Y’all That…
 2 days ago
12.03.19
20 items
Tis The Season! Step Your Nail Art Game…
 2 days ago
12.04.19
Georgia Teen Who Had Arm Amputated Returns To…
 3 days ago
12.02.19
Atlanta Youth Football Team Receives Anonymous $23K Donation…
 3 days ago
12.02.19
Stacey Abrams To Executive Produce CBS Drama Based…
 3 days ago
12.02.19
Los Angeles Intersection Renamed After Legendary Music Mogul…
 3 days ago
12.02.19
NFL Player Richard Sherman Donates $27K To Eliminate…
 4 days ago
12.02.19
15-Year-Old South Carolina Social Entrepreneur Raises $70K For…
 4 days ago
12.02.19
10 items
Slay, Sis! 10 Times Tracee Ellis Ross OWNED…
 1 week ago
12.04.19
DeAndre Hopkins’ Mom Sabrina Greenlee Discusses Her Story…
 1 week ago
11.27.19
Black Friday 2019: All The Best Deals
 1 week ago
11.27.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close