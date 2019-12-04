CLOSE
Of Course Michelle Obama Is One Of PEOPLE Magazine’s People Of The Year!

With the best-selling memoir of all-time, our #ForeverFLOTUS rocked the heck out of 2019.

It’s no secret that former First Lady Michelle Obama had an incredible year.

So to celebrate everything she’s accomplished, PEOPLE Magazine has named our #ForeverFLOTUS one of their people of the year. Naturally, she looks stunning on the cover. As if we should expect anything less.

Take a look at all that glow:

Michelle Obama Person Of The Year PEOPLE

Source: MILLER MOBLEY / PEOPLE MAGAZINE, MILLER MOBLEY

Honestly, if she wasn’t on this list, we would have been shocked. Those Balenciaga thigh-high boots she rocked during her book tour was enough right there, but she really did rock the heck out of 2019.

Who else can sell over 10 million copies of their debut memoir, launch a Netflix special and sign a lucrative deal with the streaming network, be named the most influential woman of the year, nab a Grammy nomination, all while sending two girls off to college?

(We don’t even think Beyonce, whose Michelle’s homegirl, can even do all that.)

Oh, and Oscar winner Viola Davis will play her in an upcoming limited series about First Ladies. A queen playing a queen…it cannot get any better than that.

PEOPLE’s Editor-In-Chief Dan Wakeford eloquently wrote why Mrs. Obama made the cut:

“In 2019 Michelle Obama became the bestselling memoirist of all time, and the audio version of Becoming was nominated for a Grammy — a first for a First Lady. In a Gallup survey, Mrs. Obama was named the most admired woman in the world, and it’s no wonder, since she continues to do so much work to improve girls’ education both here at home and in countries like Namibia with her Global Girls Alliance.”

Obama isn’t the only one to be named to PEOPLE’s coveted list. She’s joined by Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Anniston, and Taylor Swift.

Congrats ladies!

