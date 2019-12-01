CLOSE
On-Air Talent
Drake Bought Himself The Best Christmas Gift Ever!

Drake decided he was a good boy this year so he bought himself a Rolls Royce, but not just any Rolls Royce, a Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII! The beautifully custom car has a two-tone black and pale yellow paint job that sits on 24’s and features a gold and diamond encrusted owl, which is the logo for his OVO record label.

The Bushukan Phantom features a biturbo V12 making 610 hp and 950 Nm of torque. The custom job was done by Tony Bet for Driving Emotions Motorcar, a Toronto-based tuning company. I’m sure that we’ll see Drake pulling up with his new baby at the next Raptors game….Merry Christmas Drizzy.

Check out Drake’s new ride HERE.

Source: DriveTribe.com

-Kiki J

