Lil Wayne Asserts His Hip-Hop Dominance & Young Thug Co-Signs

A recent BBC article might be the thorn that is poking the sleeping giant that is Lil Wayne. “Why Young Thug Is The 21st Century’s Most Impactful Rapper” is the title of the said article and in a rare tweet posted on Thanksgiving, Lil Wayne seemed to have a counter opinion on who the 21st century’s most impactful rapper is. “Me, that’s who,” Wayne tweeted to which even his protege and subject of the controversial article, Young Thug responded with the retweet of “Facts!”

Even though Wayne and Thugger haven’t had the best relationship it was cool to see Young Thug pay homage to the G.O.A.T.

What are your thoughts? Did the BBC get it right? Should Wayne be named the most impactful rapper of the 21st century?

Source: HotNewHipHop.com

-Kiki J

