A$AP Rocky Reveals He Is Designing Uniforms… For The Swedish Jail He Was Held In

In a total bizarre turn of events, A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Myers, has announced to Forbes magazine that he will be designing a new line of uniforms for the very same Swedish jail in which he was detained earlier this year. Rocky cited the collaboration as taking a chance to encourage people to do better.

“When I was going through my whole situation,” Rocky explained, “the whole time I used to look on television and see Swedish fans showing me so much love and I want to give it back.”

I’m not entirely sure how he believes he is giving back to the people of Sweden by designing prison uniforms, but I guess everyone has their own ways of giving back.

A$AP also has a show coming up in Sweden, he says that currently most of the proceeds from the show will go back to Sweden and the inmates, and prison reform.

He added, “I’m trying to do what I can with what I can, I just want to keep creating and encouraging whoever is after me to do it better.”

Rocky also briefly discussed sexuality in today’s climate. Rocky identifies as a heterosexual male, but says “do what the f*ck you want. At this point, is it still a discussion? I don’t even understand how it’s still a discussion”. The full interview could be found on Forbes.

