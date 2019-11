Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Check out last week’s local artist on the rise to the top (@FindGrind.Tha.plug) with ya Pilot Pskillz on Raising the bar. Dropping off her new single called “FaReal”. Press play and subscribe to the vibe on her youtube. Halloween freestyle at the end.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)