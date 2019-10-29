CLOSE
Check Out Kendrick Lamar’s New Nike Collaboration

Kendrick Lamar is coming back with his second release from his exclusive collaboration with Nike. The React Element 55 will be available on November 5th and will feature a split upper and a printed pattern on both sides. The shoe is grey with a marble look and will retail for $150.  Lamar’s first release with Nike was the classic Cortez, which had four releases and included a lace less house shoe version.

-Kiki J

Kendrick Lamar

