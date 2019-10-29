Check Out Kendrick Lamar’s New Nike Collaboration

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Kendrick Lamar is coming back with his second release from his exclusive collaboration with Nike. The React Element 55 will be available on November 5th and will feature a split upper and a printed pattern on both sides. The shoe is grey with a marble look and will retail for $150. Lamar’s first release with Nike was the classic Cortez, which had four releases and included a lace less house shoe version.

Source: Complex.com

-Kiki J

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.