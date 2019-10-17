CLOSE
Alpha Mu Omega Alumni Chapter Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, INC Presents The Solstice Benefiting St. Jude Research Hospital!

The Solstice Benefiting St. Jude

This Saturday the Alpha Mu Omega Alumni Chapter Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, INC are having an event The Solstice Benefiting St. Jude Research Hospital! We’re inviting everyone to come out and help raise money for this wonderful cause. St. Jude Research Hospital helps children with various childhood cancers and they never charge the family any money for treatment. It’s a great organization so please come out. Together we can find a cure.

