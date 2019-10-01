Flying Bentley’s Are Coming

Oh, so these luxury brands are WOKE WOKE huh?

There’s Beamers, there’s Benz, and then….there’s Bentley.

Well Bentley announced “thanks to a new biodiversity initiative, the company is now creating a buzz with the introduction of 120,000 “flying bees” of a different kind.” according to the Bentley Newsroom! How FLY is that?! (C’mon…I know you chuckled a little bit)

If you didn’t know, Bentley is a British company and right now they’ve hired local beekeepers to keep up with over 120,000 British Apis Mellifera bees that have been installed on the Bentley site located on the borders of the Cheshire countryside. This environment is just what the bees need to produce close to 15kg of honey.

“Although our Pyms Lane site is over 80 years old, we’re constantly looking for ways to improve our environmental footprint and achieve our goal of carbon neutral operations.” says Peter Bosch, Bentley’s Member of the Board for Manufacturing. “We already have the largest solar car port in the UK on our site – which means that all of our electricity use is now either solar or certified green – so we’ve also started to look at ways we can use our site to increase local biodiversity.”

Also On 97.9 The Beat: