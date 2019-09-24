CLOSE
Live and Loca News
HomeLive And Loca News

Gucci Going Green?

Can we get three snaps for the House of Gucci out here saving the planet!

The fashion giant along with other major brands like the House of Burberry have decided to go carbon neutral and cut down their emissions by 50% near 2025! So what does ‘carbon neutral’ mean exactly?

According to edie.net,  being carbon neutral means “the action of removing the same amount of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere as they put in to it, whether it be from production, to transport to packaging – to offsetting its directly managed usage.” Marco Bizzarri, the chief executive of Gucci says “The more time that goes by, the more reports from the scientists are clear – the planet has gone too far.”

Like Bizzarri, many people of the planet are starting to raise more awareness about the severity of the earth’s life span and humanity as we know it. Yesterday at the UN Climate Summit, 16-year-old Greta Thundberg made this statement that shook the world.

 

“We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money. People are dying.”

Climate Change , global warming , Save the Earth , Save The Planet

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
A ‘New Jack City’ Reboot Is Happening
 11 hours ago
09.23.19
Dallas Native & Former Texas Tech Basketball Star…
 19 hours ago
09.23.19
#BlackExcellence: Jharrel Jerome & Billy Porter Are The…
 1 day ago
09.23.19
10 items
‘Power’ Recap: Saxe Is The TV Poster Child…
 1 day ago
09.23.19
‘Power’ Recap: Riq Goes For ‘The ‘King’s Gambit,’…
 1 day ago
09.23.19
Detroit Youth Choir Receives $1 Million Donation
 2 days ago
09.23.19
Mom Who Provides Free Lunches For Kids In…
 2 days ago
09.23.19
The Met To Present Its First Opera Composed…
 2 days ago
09.23.19
22 items
That Little Black Girl’s Hair In The H&M…
 3 days ago
09.23.19
25 items
Black Twitter Rips Bette Midler’s Edges Clean Off…
 4 days ago
09.20.19
Meet The Man Who Has 2 Wives, An…
 4 days ago
09.20.19
15 items
Drake & His ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Sweater Got…
 5 days ago
09.20.19
Which Reality TV Show Does Your State Watch…
 5 days ago
09.19.19
20 items
Mary J. Blige Debuts ‘Bad B***h Fall’ In…
 5 days ago
09.20.19
20 items
At Last! We’ve Finally Got A Beyoncé Wax…
 5 days ago
09.20.19
5 Times The Simpsons Eerily Predicted The Future
 5 days ago
09.19.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close