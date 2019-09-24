Gucci Going Green?

Can we get three snaps for the House of Gucci out here saving the planet!

The fashion giant along with other major brands like the House of Burberry have decided to go carbon neutral and cut down their emissions by 50% near 2025! So what does ‘carbon neutral’ mean exactly?

According to edie.net, being carbon neutral means “the action of removing the same amount of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere as they put in to it, whether it be from production, to transport to packaging – to offsetting its directly managed usage.” Marco Bizzarri, the chief executive of Gucci says “The more time that goes by, the more reports from the scientists are clear – the planet has gone too far.”

Like Bizzarri, many people of the planet are starting to raise more awareness about the severity of the earth’s life span and humanity as we know it. Yesterday at the UN Climate Summit, 16-year-old Greta Thundberg made this statement that shook the world.

“We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money. People are dying.”

