Yeaaa Tootie maybe a new song on the way. But for now Boosie has just won best dad of the year again. For his son’s 16th birthday Tootie received a brand new Jaguar. Just when you thought that was enough check out the dash board gift.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)