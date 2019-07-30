Voices: Baccend Beezy Is Next For Yella Beezy

Radio One Originals
| 07.30.19
Rapper Yella Beezy has come a long way from Dallas’ Oak Cliff neighborhood and he’s got more to go. His hit “That’s On Me” propelled him to become one of the biggest young acts in the game, touring with artists like Lil Durk and setting up a partnership with record executive L.A. Reid and his Hitco Label. With his new project “Baccend Beezy” now hitting streaming sites, Beezy looks to take the next step.

Yella Beezy talks about the new project, what his hometown Oak Cliff means to him and more in the latest episode of “Voices.”

