CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

State of Iowa Director Emailed 4,000 Tupac Lyrics & Was Later Asked to Resign

Jerry Foxhoven took his Pac fandom to the max.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Tupac Shakur Live In Concert

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Jerry Foxhoven took his Tupac Shakur fandom to the max.

The Iowa Department of Human Services Director was asked to step down from his position as he frequently sent messages to his employees praising Tupac’s music and highlighting some of his lyrics. The tipping point came last month when he sent a similar email to all 4,300 employees at the agency.

According to USA Today, Foxhoven hosted weekly party’s that all had Tupac themes, and he would randomly cite Pac lyrics to workers throughout the day. He even went as far as having cookies made for his 65th birthday with the words “Thug Life” printed on them. The rapper famously had the words tattooed across his stomach.

The agency released upwards of 300 pages of email sent from Foxhaven containing the words Tupac or 2Pac during his tenure with the agency. Foxhoven was able to get away with this for so long because he was using Tupac’s songs and lyrics as a means to improve the work environment in the high-stress agency.

Most people who worked under Foxhoven praised him for his efforts to improve the work culture, but at least one person found it annoying, they complained to lawmakers on more than one occasion. I suppose simply asking not to be included in the chain would have been far too troublesome.

On June 17th Governor of Iowa Kim Reynolds asked Foxhooven to step down after getting wind of the 4,000 emails he sent out to the entire agency.

State of Iowa Director Emailed 4,000 Tupac Lyrics & Was Later Asked to Resign was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 14 hours ago
07.18.19
Iowa Public Official Fired After Shouting Out Tupac…
 20 hours ago
07.18.19
It’s A Wrap: Tamar Braxton & Vincent Herbert’s…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Watch The First Trailer For ‘Hustlers,’ Jennifer Lopez…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Donald Glover’s Dad Passed Away While He Was…
 1 day ago
07.17.19
H-Town Hottie: All The Times Beyoncès Accent Was…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
‘When They See Us,’ ‘Pose’ Among 2019 Emmy…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
Geto Boys’ Willie D Reveals Reason He Skipped…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
Writer Sues Karen Civil For Firing Her Over…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
10 items
Blac Chyna & Tokyo Toni’s Intense Standoff Raises…
 3 days ago
07.16.19
Lashana Lynch Will Make History As The First…
 3 days ago
07.16.19
Mother Of Nipsey’s Daughter Says Family Has Stopped…
 3 days ago
07.16.19
Melyssa Ford Says She Contemplated Suicide After Car…
 3 days ago
07.16.19
Founder Of Louisiana African-American Museum Found Dead In…
 3 days ago
07.16.19
Patti LaBelle Partners With Walmart For Frozen Soul…
 3 days ago
07.16.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close