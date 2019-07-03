Mack Wilson Drops Off Some New Drip For The DFW

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

DFW’s own Mack Harlem (@MackWilson214) stops through the Night Show Flight Show for this last weeks Raising The Bar slot. Press play to hear where and why this #SwitchUpTheDrip track originated . Cardi B’s lead producer J White is even involved in a new project courtesy of Mack Harlem himself.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)