CLOSE
Raising The Bar - Artist
HomeRaising The Bar - Artist

Mack Wilson Drops Off Some New Drip For The DFW

0 reads
Leave a comment

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

DFW’s own Mack Harlem (@MackWilson214) stops through the Night Show Flight Show for this last weeks  Raising The Bar slot. Press play to hear where and why this  #SwitchUpTheDrip track originated . Cardi B’s lead producer J White  is even involved in a new project courtesy of Mack Harlem himself.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)

Black History Month 2019: Michael Jackson (PHOTOS)
Michael Jackson
14 photos

DFW , local talent , News on the Net , RAISING THE BAR

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHATLS8’ Recap: We’ve Never Seen Yung Joc This…
 22 hours ago
07.02.19
15 Year Old Atlanta Native Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff…
 1 day ago
07.02.19
The Gang Is Back With A Slight Twist…
 1 day ago
07.02.19
Man Sues Hardee’s For Not Giving Him Enough…
 1 day ago
07.02.19
Samuel L Jackson And Jake Gyllenhaal REFUSE To…
 1 day ago
07.02.19
Megan Thee Stallion Addresses Resurfaced Homophobic Tweets
 2 days ago
07.02.19
Softball Player Hosts Summer Program For Youth In…
 2 days ago
07.01.19
13-Year-Old Bakery Owner Michael Platt Uses His Business…
 2 days ago
07.01.19
Black Entrepreneurs Raise $8 Million For Barbershop-Focused App
 2 days ago
07.01.19
Sonny Digital And Quez Talk Black Goat 2,…
 3 days ago
07.01.19
Ricco Barrino Opens Up About His Son Being…
 3 days ago
07.01.19
Pharrell Williams Vows To Give 114 Harlem High…
 4 days ago
07.01.19
#BossMoves: Meek Mill Named Co-Owner Of The Sports…
 4 days ago
07.01.19
Serena Williams Becomes Second Black Woman Tennis Player…
 4 days ago
07.01.19
Tyla Yaweh Says Being Homeless Was One Of…
 4 days ago
07.01.19
Invasion Of Privacy: Cardi B Almost Erupts On…
 5 days ago
06.28.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close