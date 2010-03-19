HUMOR: Middle Aged Cracker Rapper "Superb"

If hip-hop is supposed to reflect the realities of the world, then Middle Aged Cracker Rapper, aka Stuart McGehee of Memphis, is more than entitled to set the harsh realities of his world to a beat.

Tackling topics from sending his kids to private school, divorce settlements, and paying taxes, the Middle Aged Cracker Rapper paints a vivid portrait of living a hard life in the suburbs.

(Relax folks, it’s just a joke. Pull your G-Unit underwear out of your backside and laugh!!!)

RELATED: HUMOR: Hustles With Russells Part 1

RELATED: Tracy Morgan Will Scare You Silly