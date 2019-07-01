By Taylor Wilkinson

Chris Brown is breaking records once again. Regardless of his past and numerous setbacks, it is almost impossible to say that Chris Brown does not still create extraordinary content.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Brown recently created a new Album, “Indigo.” According to The Shade Room, “Chris Brown’s album #Indigo hasn’t even been completely released yet and is reportedly No. 1 on Apple Music in multiple countries!” The album, Indigo consists of thirty-two songs with a total of two hours and three minutes and is now released to the public. Although there are many fans that are clearly enjoying the album, there are also people who aren’t as in favor of it.

For example, individuals are complaining about how the album’s length. Individuals are also complaining about how Brown could have come a little harder being that he has had better songs in the past. If you haven’t heard it yet, check it out and let us know which song your favorite is!

The Latest:

Chris Brown’s “Indigo” Breaking Records Already! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: