Khloe Under Fire For Alleged Fat Shaming

Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

By Taylor Wilkinson

The Kardashian Family have finally let the public see all reactions to the Tristan and Jordyn scandal. On Sunday, June 30, 2019, their show, Keeping up With The Kardashians had their season finale which featured a drunken and brutally honest Khloe. Although the family has spoken out about the scandal, Khloe has always tried to keep her cool and remain respectful, but the seal broke once Khloe had a few drinks.

For example, according to Hollywoodunlocked, when on the phone with Tristan’s best friend, Khloe stated, “Liar! Liar! Tristan f**ck you if you can hear me! They both admitted it to me. Both of them. Fat f**cking a**holes. Don’t say that you didn’t do something that you f**cking did when you both f**cking told me that you kissed b**ches!” Khloe is currently under heat for her fat comments. Fans are blowing up Twitter and Instagram comments calling out Khloe for fat shaming Jordyn, being that Khloe has a show, Revenge Body, which focuses on individuals weight loss journey as well.

Not only does Khloe have a show documenting the battle of weight loss, but Kardashian also has been referred to as the “bigger Kardashian” so you would think she would be more sensitive towards that topic.

 

HU Staff: Kecia Gayle @Kecia.Kae On the season finale of “Keep Up with The Kardashians,” we finally got to see how the family took the news about Khloe Kardashian’s baby father Tristan Thompson hooking up with Jordyn Woods. _____________________________________________________________ We saw tears and a whole lot of frustration but we also saw a furious and drunken Khloe Kardashian finally letting out how she feels about the entire ordeal. In one scene, you can see Khloe talking to Tristan’s friend Savas Oguz on the phone and sharing how upset she is with him. During the convo, Savas tells Khloe that Tristan told him he “still doesn’t remember anything” and he “didn’t kiss Jordyn,” and that’s when she loses it. _____________________________________________________________ “Liar! Liar! Tristan f**k you if you can hear me! They both admitted it to me. Both of them. Fat f**king a**holes. Don’t say that you didn’t do something that you f**king did when you both f**king told me that you kissed b***hes!” Khloe shouted. Now, clearly Khloe wasn’t in the right state of mind and although viewers were aware of that, her comment still didn’t sit well with them. Social media users quickly took to Twitter to share their disappointment. _____________________________________________________________ Read more at thehollywoodunlocked.com, link in bio! 📸: @omfgrealitytv

Khloe Under Fire For Alleged Fat Shaming was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

