The #DeeList: Top 5 TV Shows That Need to Come Back

50 Cent said this can’t be the last season of Power because it’s too good. While he’s playing with our emotions, I put together a list of shows that definitely need to come back.

5. Unsolved Mysteries

With The First 48, people out here getting shot for telling. But this show was so great because you could call in and snitch anonymously.

4. The Golden Girls

What was funnier than watching four old white women live their best lives? Ellen, Martha Stewart, Judge Judy…y’all not busy. Come get this check.

3. Rap City the Basement with Big Tigger

Do you know how funny it would be to watch these new rappers try and freestyle with Tigger? They can barely rap when they write it; God forbid they have to come off the top.

2. Saved by the Bell

Imagine a time where your biggest concerns were getting caught driving drunk, fighting for what you believe in, and failing miserably….sounds a lot like today, huh? They’d fit right in.

1. The Magic School Bus

Ms. Frizz had these kids on a flying school bus, inside the earth, inside someone’s body, and with dinosaurs. She was clearly doing mushrooms to believe that bus had wings. I miss this level of imagination.

