Stone Soul 2019: How Lloyd Makes #PositiveVibesOnly A Way Of Life [VIDEO]

He’s known for mellow vibes on and off the stage. Lloyd began making music at a very young age and continues to captivate the hearts of fans around the world. Jackie Paige caught up with the “Caramel” singer backstage at Radio One’s Stone Soul Music and Food Festival.

Lloyd opened up about the importance of positive energy, fatherhood and much more!

“I’m happy,” he says candidly when asked about his positivity. He goes on to explain that being positive can create a positive environment for yourself and everyone you come in contact with.

No doubt, his offspring are benefitting from his good vibes. The New Orleans native has two young children. “They teach me something new about myself,” he says when asked about the experience of being a father.

It’s not easy balancing fatherhood and a successful music career. However, during his time in the industry, Lloyd has fostered fatherly and brotherly relationships with various artists. Referencing his relationship with Robin Thicke — who also performed at Stone Soul — Lloyd actually wrote his first son “Hey Young Girl” at Thicke’s home in LA!

Check out Jackie’s full interview with Lloyd above and look out for Lloyd in the Bobby Debarge Story premiering on June 29th only on TV One.

