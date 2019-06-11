Dallas Native Richard Miles Selected As A CNN Hero!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Congratulations are in order for Dallas Native Richard Miles who has been selected as a CNN Hero! Richard spent 15 years in prison for a crime that he didn’t commit. After his exhortation he founded the Miles Of Freedom Organization to help families stay connected with loved ones currently incarcerated. His organization also helps people after their release from prison with job training, resume building, finding employment and more. Check out this wonder piece CNN put together on this Dallas Native CNN Hero!

If you’d like to make a donation to help Richard Miles organization Miles Of Freedom please donate here:

https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/richard-miles-miles-of-freedom/miles-of-freedom

Congratulations Richard Miles we are all proud of the work you’re doing in Dallas.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Did You Miss The Community Calendar This Sunday? Jazze Speaks With Richard Miles A Man Falsely Imprisoned For 15yrs!

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica

Instagram: Jazzeradiochica

Twitter: Jazzeradiochica