New Artist Alert Erica Banks Raising The Bar

What if You mixed Megan Thee Stallion with a tea spoon of City Girls and printed out a 5’3 version with a taste of Dallas seasoning, you may end up with a Erica Banks. This DFW female 20 year old lyricist, has the momentum and melodic flow to get the job done. Subscribe to the vibe, and support the future. New single “Slide” can be found on her page.  Follow her on instagram @RealEricaBanks.

