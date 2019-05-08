I Got Hook Up 2 Is Finally On The Way

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Let the good times roll, even if it includes a sequel to a urban classic from the hood. I Got The Hook Up 2 trailer is here along with surprise actors & artist the you’ved never seen on the big screen. Master P has been busy cooking up a another classic. Opening the door of opportunity to icons like Dc Young Fly, Webbie, & even Romeo to the Hollywood scene. Press play and spot out your favorite social media star. Drops in Theater nation wide July 12, 2019.

P-skillz (@Pskillzflow)