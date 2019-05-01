CLOSE
Cinco De Mayo
What Is Cinco De Mayo? [VIDEO]

Cinco De Mayo is an annual celebration, but do y’all know why it’s a celebration!? We asked P-Skillz and let’s just say…he was a lil confused lol but G-Spook set him straight! #PressPlay #CincodeMayo #979TheBeat

This video was created in collaboration with the Dallas Mexican American Historical League, preserving Mexican history in Dallas, TX. For more info about the DMAHL, please visit www.dmahl.org

Special thank you to David Trevino, President of the Dallas Mexican American Historical League (DMAHL) for participating in the video.

Proudly sponsored by North Texas Job Corps. Careers Begin Here. For more info log onto recruiting.jobcorps.gov

