Bun B Shoots Masked Intruder in Attempted Home Invasion

Reports are saying legendary rapper Bun B defended his wife, and his home from a would-be robber yesterday.

According to reports, there was a knock on Bun’s door around 5:45 pm yesterday (April 23rd) and his wife, Queenie, answered, thinking it was a delivery. The armed, masked man on the other side demanded valuables, so Queenie offered her Audi.

From there, Bun B heard the commotion from upstairs and confronted the intruder as he was getting into the Audi, leading to a shootout which ended when the intruder ran away while leaving his gun behind.

Several hours later, the suspect identified as DeMonte Jackson showed up at a Houston-area hospital with a gunshot injury to his shoulder, where he was treated and then arrested for 2 counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon and one count burglary.

More at VladTV

