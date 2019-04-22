Croissant Corsages Are A Thing

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
If you’ve been to Cheddar’s Restaurant you know that their croissants are EVERYTHING! Apparently now you can show your prom date how much you care for them with a Cheddar croissant corsage. The restaurant teamed up with a local florist to make the corsages, which are made with roses, baby’s breath and a glitter-covered croissant.
The corsages are $20 and include a $10 Cheddar’s gift card, which can get you even more croissants! So if your date is more impressed with food instead of flowers or if you’re just curious about what a croissant corsage looks like, then click here .
Source: Guidelive.com
-Kiki J
