Croissant Corsages Are A Thing

If you’ve been to Cheddar’s Restaurant you know that their croissants are EVERYTHING! Apparently now you can show your prom date how much you care for them with a Cheddar croissant corsage. The restaurant teamed up with a local florist to make the corsages, which are made with roses, baby’s breath and a glitter-covered croissant.

The corsages are $20 and include a $10 Cheddar’s gift card, which can get you even more croissants! So if your date is more impressed with food instead of flowers or if you’re just curious about what a croissant corsage looks like, then click here .

Source: Guidelive.com

-Kiki J

