Tygaaaa ??? Is In The Lead For Comebacks (Explicit Content)

Who just dropped $500,000 on a custom diamond Ben Baller chain? Tyga … TYGAAAA???? Yes. Tyga. Some of the highlights: I set pear shaped solitaire VVS clarity diamonds in the halo of St Michael. I added baguettes to the feathers of his wings and even baguette diamonds on his sword. I even iced out the sides of his custom 1 of a kind Cuban link(I made the links with 2 different sized diamonds with the big diamonds having a pavé set border) The devil being stepped on represents satan aka the haters have been defeated and also specifies that @tyga had the biggest comeback of 2018 👼🏼 #Tyga even copped matching pieces for his team. You know who to hit when it comes to making custom genuine fine jewelry. @ifandco NO CVD or HPHT or CE diamonds ever. #IFANDCO or nothing at all 💎