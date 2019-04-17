Tygaaaa ??? Is In The Lead For Comebacks (Explicit Content)

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).
Who just dropped $500,000 on a custom diamond Ben Baller chain? Tyga … TYGAAAA???? Yes. Tyga. Some of the highlights: I set pear shaped solitaire VVS clarity diamonds in the halo of St Michael. I added baguettes to the feathers of his wings and even baguette diamonds on his sword. I even iced out the sides of his custom 1 of a kind Cuban link(I made the links with 2 different sized diamonds with the big diamonds having a pavé set border) The devil being stepped on represents satan aka the haters have been defeated and also specifies that @tyga had the biggest comeback of 2018 👼🏼 #Tyga even copped matching pieces for his team. You know who to hit when it comes to making custom genuine fine jewelry. @ifandco NO CVD or HPHT or CE diamonds ever. #IFANDCO or nothing at all 💎
If any one was keeping score or not after this Instagram post, posted by @BenBaller it officially put Tyga in the lead of the greatest comebacks of 2019. In case you haven’t heard Soulja Boy aka Big Draco is currently being held in jail with no bail. Over the weekend hackers from the hood tapped into Soulja’s Instagram and demanded $1000 in order to get it back .