CLOSE
P-Skillz
HomeP-Skillz

Tygaaaa ??? Is In The Lead For Comebacks (Explicit Content)

83 reads
Leave a comment

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

View this post on Instagram

Who just dropped $500,000 on a custom diamond Ben Baller chain? Tyga … TYGAAAA???? Yes. Tyga. Some of the highlights: I set pear shaped solitaire VVS clarity diamonds in the halo of St Michael. I added baguettes to the feathers of his wings and even baguette diamonds on his sword. I even iced out the sides of his custom 1 of a kind Cuban link(I made the links with 2 different sized diamonds with the big diamonds having a pavé set border) The devil being stepped on represents satan aka the haters have been defeated and also specifies that @tyga had the biggest comeback of 2018 👼🏼 #Tyga even copped matching pieces for his team. You know who to hit when it comes to making custom genuine fine jewelry. @ifandco NO CVD or HPHT or CE diamonds ever. #IFANDCO or nothing at all 💎

A post shared by 𝖇𝖊𝖓 𝖇𝖆𝖑𝖑𝖊𝖗 (@benballer) on

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

If any one was keeping score or not after this Instagram post, posted by @BenBaller it officially put Tyga in the lead of the greatest comebacks of 2019. In case you haven’t heard Soulja Boy aka Big Draco is currently being held in jail with no bail. Over the weekend hackers from the hood tapped into Soulja’s Instagram and demanded $1000 in order to get it back .

97.9 Springfest 2019 Recap
97.9 Springfest 2019 Recap
29 photos
baller alert , Big DrACO , News on the Net , Tyga

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
HBO Announces ‘Insecure’ Won’t Be Back Until 2020
 2 days ago
04.15.19
Kelis Is Going To Trial For Violating Custody…
 2 days ago
04.15.19
Tatyana Ali Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby Number…
 2 days ago
04.15.19
Howard University And Lionsgate Create Internship Program To…
 2 days ago
04.15.19
‘RHOAS11’ Reunion Recap: NeNe’s Attitude Steals The Show…
 2 days ago
04.15.19
Peggy Alford Becomes First Black Woman Nominated To…
 2 days ago
04.15.19
Students At LeBron James’ I Promise School Show…
 3 days ago
04.15.19
8-Year-Old Helps Siblings Overcome Sickle Cell Disease
 4 days ago
04.15.19
Former Houston Texans Running Back Charged With Murder
 5 days ago
04.12.19
Live Stream: Nipsey Hussle’s Funeral Service by BET…
 6 days ago
04.11.19
Pastor Dies After Woman Shoots Him While Screaming…
 6 days ago
04.11.19
‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ New York Cast Revealed
 6 days ago
04.11.19
‘Empire’ Recap: The Cookie Lyon Plot Twist We…
 6 days ago
04.11.19
BET, Tidal To Air Nipsey Hussle Memorial Live…
 7 days ago
04.11.19
Did HBO Pull The Plug On ‘Leaving Neverland’?…
 7 days ago
04.10.19
16 Black Magical Moments From Marsai Martin’s ‘Little’…
 1 week ago
04.10.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close