How High 2 Official Trailer

The wait is almost over. Courtesy of Dc Young Fly & LIl Yachty bravery in taking on a classic for the culture. Press play and see which one of your favorite ATL rappers caught a cameo. How High the sequel drops this Saturday on MTV. Press play to see who else made it into the cast credit list.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)