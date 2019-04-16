CLOSE
How High 2 Official Trailer

The wait is almost over. Courtesy of Dc Young Fly & LIl Yachty  bravery in taking on a classic for the culture. Press play and see which one of your favorite ATL rappers caught a cameo. How High the sequel drops this Saturday on MTV. Press play to see who else made it into the cast credit list.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)

4/20 , DC Young Fly , DeRay Davis , How High 2 , Lil Yatchy , Mike Epps

