Leave it up to one West coast superstar Game ( @Losangelescinfidential) to pay his respects a little different than your neighborhood gangster. Press play and see where exactly Nipsey Hussle face is tattoo’d on Game. Do you have questions or concerns after watching this or nah.

P-skillz (@PskilzFlow)