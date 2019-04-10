CLOSE
Nipsey Hussle’s Mom Breaks Her Silence

Nipsey Hussle aka Ermias Joseph Asghedom’s mother Ms. Angelique has made her feelings and stability public. Press play as she breaks down death and Nipsey’s current where abouts. She also updates on the condition of his corps. According to family the funeral will be held Thursday 10:00 am inside the staples center.

