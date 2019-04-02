CLOSE
Nipsey Hussle Legacy Lives On Through Us All

Nipsey Hussle and his legacy has touched more people in the last 24 hours via the media than any other artist of 2019. Absent from the earth doesn’t  mean he’ll be forgotten. Thanks, to his friends and family for opening up their emotions to spread their grievance and gratitude to such a dominant brand. Press play and check out XXL compilation of social media post via Nipsey’s  close friends. From Beyonce , Snoop Dogg, JCole, even Dr. Dre were a few who shared memories and more.

