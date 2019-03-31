The Beyhive Swarms Omari Hardwick For Double Kissing Queen Bey

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

The Beyhive isn’t here for Omari Hardwick double kissing Queen Bey, the incident happened during the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday night, Omari initially greeted Beyonce with a kiss then before exiting he went in for ANOTHER kiss near her lips, right in front of JAY-Z! The Beyhive swarmed Omari’s IG page with bee emojis and threats, Beyonce seemed to be visibly annoyed with the second kiss, which made the Beyhive even madder, Omari may have won the award for best actor, but he took an L to the Beyhive! Check out Beyonce’s uncomfortable moment here and some of the Beyhive’s warnings to Omari.

Do you think Omari went too far with the double kiss?

Source: Complex

-Kiki J

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.