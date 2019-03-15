CLOSE
New Freestyle Challenge in The DFW MetroPlex !!

Who has the best Freestyle bars in the DFW Metroplex ? Well here is your chance, in honor of the hip hopish  trending culture here’s a Blue face hundred dollar bill Autographed by @BluefaceBleedem himself , Mr. Thotianna for the winner. On top of promotion exposure via social media . Press play for the challenge details & qualifications. Upload your video to instagram using hashtag #The1911Show. Be sure to tag @979TheBeat , & @The1911SHow . You have seven days from today Friday 3/15/2019. Tag, share, to your friends who couldn’t make it to #SXSW.  Secret and Special Celebrity guest along with the city will judge the contest all ages KEEP IT CLEAN.

P-skillz (@Pskillzflow)

