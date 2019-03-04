Local DFW News
21 Year Old Shot & Killed In Garland [VIDEO]

38 reads
21 year old Jaylon Hadnot was recently shot & killed in Garland, TX. The alleged shooter, Jesus Mendoza, turned himself into Garland Police over the weekend after a warrant was issued.

No word yet on what the motive was for the shooting, but Jesus has since been charged with murder.

This is an ongoing investigation so check back for more details.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

