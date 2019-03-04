21 Year Old Shot & Killed In Garland [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

21 year old Jaylon Hadnot was recently shot & killed in Garland, TX. The alleged shooter, Jesus Mendoza, turned himself into Garland Police over the weekend after a warrant was issued.

No word yet on what the motive was for the shooting, but Jesus has since been charged with murder.

This is an ongoing investigation so check back for more details.

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

