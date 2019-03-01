Dallas Man Facing Capital Murder Charges, Kills 2 People With Machete [VIDEO]

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

This is a very disturbing story.

A Dallas man suspected of killing two people will be facing capital murder charges. Earlier this week, 46-year-old Kris Askew confessed to killing his mother, Judy Askew, and a second victim by the name of Randall Lynn.

He’s since been arrested and is currently sitting in the Dallas County Jail.

Dallas police: Man confesses to killing 2 with machete and leaving bodies in a vehicle: https://t.co/HrnynJE9NK pic.twitter.com/Y4gPUGyC1q — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) February 25, 2019

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

