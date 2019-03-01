Local DFW News
Dallas Man Facing Capital Murder Charges, Kills 2 People With Machete [VIDEO]

This is a very disturbing story.

Yellow Police Tape Against Road

Source: Kimberly Dela Cruz / EyeEm / Getty

A Dallas man suspected of killing two people will be facing capital murder charges. Earlier this week, 46-year-old Kris Askew confessed to killing his mother, Judy Askew, and a second victim by the name of Randall Lynn.

He’s since been arrested and is currently sitting in the Dallas County Jail.

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

capital murder , Machete

