Dallas Man Facing Capital Murder Charges, Kills 2 People With Machete [VIDEO]

This is a very disturbing story.
A Dallas man suspected of killing two people will be facing capital murder charges. Earlier this week, 46-year-old Kris Askew confessed to killing his mother, Judy Askew, and a second victim by the name of Randall Lynn.
He’s since been arrested and is currently sitting in the Dallas County Jail.
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
