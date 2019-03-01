Pictures From The Gold Party

0 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
View this post on Instagram
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 I think it’s kind of ironic that a “Street Dude” from NY is now Throwing 1 of the BEST Oscar parties in Hollywood. Not to mention he really doesn’t act. Lol. But hey… that’s just my opinion. You see those smiles on our faces?! YEAH, that’s how good the party was!!!!!! 📷 @mason.poole #TheGoldParty #RocNation #Oscars #GoldParty
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
comments – add yours