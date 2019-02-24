Tyga Forced Out Of Floyd Mayweather’s Party By Security

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Tyga and his crew showed up at a club to honor Floyd Mayweather’s birthday. Allegedly another guest posted up on Tyga which led to a physical fight. The fight was broken up by Sunset Club security and resulted in Tyga being dragged out the club.

Tyga got angry and started to reach for his security’s gun. His entourage and security would not allow the gun to leave the holster as they tried to deescalate the situation. Eventually his crew was able to get him to leave the scene.

Watch what happened: https://youtu.be/3znt4g545Pc

