CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Burberry Apologizes For Recent Noose Hoodie

2 reads
Leave a comment

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

https://www.instagram.com/liz.kennedy_/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_locale_test

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Fashion week for the Burberry brand probably got more of a negative promotional exposure, more than positive. Thanks to the immediate written apology released by staffing. They were not going for what the internet, T.I. , African Americans & even the model Liz Kennedy comprehended from the item. Press play for a legit fair break down of the current situation.  The Pskillz Play Back

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)

Black History Month 2019: Beyonce (PHOTOS)
2015 Budweiser Made in America Festival - Day 1
17 photos
#ThePskillzPlayBack , boycott , Burberry , fashion week , News on the Net , T.I.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Straight Outta Decatur: K3hz Visits The Graves Of…
 9 hours ago
02.19.19
Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield In Talks To Star…
 11 hours ago
02.19.19
Lena Headey Talks Game Of Thrones Ending, Fighting…
 13 hours ago
02.19.19
Kamala Harris Rises In Polls As New Surveys…
 14 hours ago
02.19.19
Everything We Know About Jussie Smollett’s Allegedly ‘Orchestrated’…
 14 hours ago
02.19.19
North Carolina Republicans Admit To Suppressing The Black…
 17 hours ago
02.19.19
Watch Meek Mill, J. Cole And Anthony Hamilton…
 2 days ago
02.18.19
Black-Owned Biscuit Brand Lands Distribution Deals With Walmart,…
 2 days ago
02.17.19
New Voices Fund Teams Up With MVMT50 To…
 2 days ago
02.17.19
Granddaughter Of Black Entrepreneur Henry G. Parks Jr.…
 3 days ago
02.17.19
Kehlani
Kehlani’s Daughter Cameos Music Video
 3 days ago
02.17.19
Trending BlocBoy JB LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Trending
BlocBoy JB Wanted
 3 days ago
02.16.19
Travis Scott After Party
Quavo ASW Celeb Game
 3 days ago
02.16.19
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B and Blue Face: Thotiana Remix
 3 days ago
02.16.19
Supporters of the 'Jena 6' congregate around Jena High Schoo
97.9 At Uplift Peak Preparatory’s Pep Rally
 3 days ago
02.16.19
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd Copped Braids
 3 days ago
02.16.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close