Credit Card Scammers Are Still At It In Texas [VIDEO]

To say the least, credit card scammers are still at it in Texas. Paying at the pump just isn’t safe as most people think.

Criminals are using technology to swipe your banking information and then using it or selling it online to other criminals.

In Texas, there have been hundreds of cases that have been reported, many of which the U.S. Secret Service is aware of, yet these petty crimes continue to thrive.

The best way to avoid being hacked is to go inside the service station to pay for your gas.

I-Team Finds Hundreds Of Unsolved Skimmer Cases Across North Texas https://t.co/kgnznnfur4 — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) February 19, 2019

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

