Local DFW News
HomeLocal DFW News

Credit Card Scammers Are Still At It In Texas [VIDEO]

13 reads
Leave a comment

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Close up of cut pieces of credit card

Source: Adam Gault / Getty

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

To say the least, credit card scammers are still at it in Texas. Paying at the pump just isn’t safe as most people think.

Criminals are using technology to swipe your banking information and then using it or selling it online to other criminals.

In Texas, there have been hundreds of cases that have been reported, many of which the U.S. Secret Service is aware of, yet these petty crimes continue to thrive.

The best way to avoid being hacked is to go inside the service station to pay for your gas.

For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices or you may have to refresh page to view).

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos

The Latest:

Credit Card , skimmer , u.s. secret service

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch Meek Mill, J. Cole And Anthony Hamilton…
 1 day ago
02.18.19
Black-Owned Biscuit Brand Lands Distribution Deals With Walmart,…
 2 days ago
02.17.19
New Voices Fund Teams Up With MVMT50 To…
 2 days ago
02.17.19
Granddaughter Of Black Entrepreneur Henry G. Parks Jr.…
 2 days ago
02.17.19
Kehlani
Kehlani’s Daughter Cameos Music Video
 2 days ago
02.17.19
Trending BlocBoy JB LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Trending
BlocBoy JB Wanted
 3 days ago
02.16.19
Travis Scott After Party
Quavo ASW Celeb Game
 3 days ago
02.16.19
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B and Blue Face: Thotiana Remix
 3 days ago
02.16.19
Supporters of the 'Jena 6' congregate around Jena High Schoo
97.9 At Uplift Peak Preparatory’s Pep Rally
 3 days ago
02.16.19
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd Copped Braids
 3 days ago
02.16.19
Lyft Offers Free Rides To Black-Owned Businesses, Cultural…
 3 days ago
02.16.19
O.D. Excellence: These Teachers Have Officially Won Black…
 3 days ago
02.16.19
North Carolina A&T State University Track Star Breaks…
 3 days ago
02.16.19
National Trust For Historic Preservation Launches #TellTheFullHistory Campaign…
 3 days ago
02.16.19
9 photos
9 Interesting Facts We Bet You Didn’t Know…
 4 days ago
02.15.19
Report: Kaepernick, NFL Resolve Collusion Case
 4 days ago
02.15.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close