New Details In Jussie Smollett Attack; May Have Paid For Attack

Chicago police have uncovered new information in the Jussie Smollett case and the culture is giving him the side-eye. TMZ is reporting that the two brothers that were arrested as suspects in the attack were released after they told Chicago police that they were paid to attack Jussie. Both brothers, Able and Ola, worked on the set of Empire, one of the brothers turned over his phone to Chicago police and there was a call between him and Jussie in the area of the attack, before it happened.

Jussie’s lawyer has responded to the new information with this statement: “As a victim of a hate crime who has cooperated with the police investigation, Jussie Smollett is angered and devastated by recent reports that the perpetrators are individuals he is familiar with. He has now been further victimized by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack. Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying.”

