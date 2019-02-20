CLOSE
Join Us At The UNCF Mayors Masked Ball And After Party Hosted By Jazze Radio-Chica On February 23rd!

UNCF Mayors Masked Ball

Source: UNCF Mayors Masked Ball / UNCF Dallas

Join us at the UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball and After Party on February 23rd at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas. That’s 300 Reunion Blvd. Al money raised will help students receive a scholarship to attend an HBCU. They are confirmed the attended our 12 area Mayors and the Mask Off After Party is hosted by our very own Jazze Radio-Chica.

Tickets to the Masked Ball Gala and After-Party are still available. Please purchase your tickets here https://www.uncf.org/event/2019-uncf-mayors-masked-ball-north-texas

Does Your Child Need A Scholarship? The Dallas UNCF Has Scholarships For Dallas And Fort Worth Students!

A Weekend In The Hamptons: Photos From The UNCF Summer Benefit Gala & Brunch
