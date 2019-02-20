Join Us At The UNCF Mayors Masked Ball And After Party Hosted By Jazze Radio-Chica On February 23rd!

Join us at the UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball and After Party on February 23rd at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas. That’s 300 Reunion Blvd. Al money raised will help students receive a scholarship to attend an HBCU. They are confirmed the attended our 12 area Mayors and the Mask Off After Party is hosted by our very own Jazze Radio-Chica.

Tickets to the Masked Ball Gala and After-Party are still available. Please purchase your tickets here https://www.uncf.org/event/2019-uncf-mayors-masked-ball-north-texas

