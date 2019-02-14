Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

The Dark Secret Behind Valentine’s Day And It’s True Meaning

0 reads
Leave a comment

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Every year on February 14th, millions of people celebrate Valentine’s Day. Were you ever curious to know why? Check out the video above by TruthUnedited for a full break down and below are a few facts.

Who is Valentine? Saint Valentine was allegedly a martyr

Who started Valentine’s Day? Pope Galesius of The Roman Catholic Church made Valentine’s Day an official celebration in the year 496

What is Valentine’s Day? A “Christianized” form of the ancient Roman pagan festival known as Lupercalia (named after the god Faunus or Lupercus)

Is Valentine’s Day a Christian holiday? No

Who is cupid? According to mythology, Cupid is the son of Venus

Where did the red rose thing come from connected with Valentine’s Day? According to mythology, the red rose was the goddess Venus’ favorite flower

Check out these Wikipedia pages also were you can find more info on Valentine’s Day, Lupercalia, Faunus, Saint Valentine.

Sources: TruthUnedited, History, Ancient Origins

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

How Your Favorite Celebs Spent Valentine’s Day
13 photos

The Latest:

history , valentine's day

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rapper YNW Milly Charged In Double Murder Case…
 15 hours ago
02.13.19
Just In Time For V-Day: Lil Baby Drops…
 21 hours ago
02.13.19
Aux Cord: All The Music From Episodes 1…
 23 hours ago
02.13.19
EXCLUSIVE: Sauce Walka Reveals If He’d Sign To…
 1 day ago
02.13.19
Mike WiLL Made-It
Mike WiLL Continues to “Kill ‘Em With Success”…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Jessica Rothe Wants To Live In The Da…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
21 Savage Released On Bond Pending ICE Deportation…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Glacial Guwop: 10 Times Gucci Mane’s Dancing Diamonds…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Drug Lord Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman Found Guilty…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Lion King Actress Syndee Winter Says Nala Been…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Tarana Burke Assists Jessie Woo With…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Cyn Santana Ruins Juju’s Girls Trip…
 2 days ago
02.12.19
Cardi B Deactivates Her Instagram After Grammy Win…
 2 days ago
02.11.19
J. Cole, Mac Miller & Yelawolf Visit fuse Studio
J. Cole Talks Grammys, Winners and What the…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
HBCU Wins $1.6 Million Grant To Help Develop…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
Dame Dash Apologizes To Jay-Z: “I Wasn’t Myself…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close