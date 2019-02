Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Will Smith is the real mvp for allowing us to see the behind the scene shenanigans for the third sequel to Bad Boys. Press play for a few secrets of the film. Martin Lawrence even cracked a joke or two while in the serious mode.

