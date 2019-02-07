CLOSE
Chris Brown & Offset Beef Just Escalated

Well leave it up to social media to be the birth place of the bottom beef. Looks like Chris Brown isn’t holding his humor or jokes back for no one. After, posting a meme about 21 Savage accent and situation. Offset decided to chime in on Breezy’s post. Press play for what the average fan took away from the social exchange. Then press play and see how much fun the internet had fun with the two throwback dance clips.

